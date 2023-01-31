WEATHERFORD — When Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes made the rounds of Parker County Tuesday morning, all he saw was ice.
"It's just solid ice," he said of road conditions than began deteriorating as early as Monday morning after sleet and freezing rain fell, with more precipitation expected.
The icy conditions have made roads treacherous, with reports of stalled 18-wheelers particularly along the Interstate 20 corridor. But county and city roads are just as dangerous, with wrecks all over, Hughes noted.
"A lot of this is people are going too fast, getting in a hurry and not having the experience of driving in hazardous conditions," he said. "And it's not necessarily you, it's other people.
"Stay safe and stay home. And if you have to get out, give yourself plenty of time and make sure your fuel tank is full."
A 20-mile stretch of I-20 from Weatherford to Palo Pinto early Tuesday morning caused a major delay, where trucks which could not make it up the icy stretches, had to pull over to allow smaller vehicles through.
A jackknifed semi on U.S. Highway 180 between Weatherford and Mineral Wells caused hour-long delays for drivers stuck behind them.
Delays and closures were expected near the 391 exit of I-20 after an earlier crash, causing blockage for east and westbound lanes.
Willow Park PD early Tuesday reported "skating rink" conditions through town. The city said crews did attempt to run sand trucks, "but the sand was no match for the amount of ice coming down."
Parker County has also implemented a burn ban for Tuesday.
"The reason there's no burning is we don't want them to get out of control and put extra pressure on the departments to have to get out there," Hughes said.
Weatherford fire and police announced Tuesday the closure of the Public Safety Building, and asked all non-emergency personnel to stay home and off the roads, though officers and dispatchers would be available. County offices were also closed Tuesday.
All Parker County schools announced closures for the second day in a row, with staff monitoring weather conditions that are not expected to improve until Wednesday afternoon.
"Be smart, bring in pets and be very careful when using heaters," Hughes said of winter tips for residents. "We have a roster [of emergency shelters] that we can activate if we need to with American Red Cross. Right now, we're encouraging folks if they have issues, to stay with family, friends or neighbors."
