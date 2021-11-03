The Parker County ESD 1 Board of Commissioners recently approved a plan to hire 20 additional full time firefighter positions in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Currently, on most shifts ESD 1 has 16 firefighters on duty, and with a shortage of available part time personnel, struggles to maintain minimum staffing levels. This initiative will bring daily staffing up to 23 fire suppression personnel on duty across the ESD 1 territory, 24/7/365, including the battalion chief/shift commander position that ESD 1 filled earlier this year.
ESD 1 put this plan in the hands of the voters in the May 2021 election, who strongly supported the sales tax funding measure by almost a 60% majority. The hiring of additional firefighters, as well as construction of new fire stations, is part of the strategic plan adopted by ESD 1 after conducting its master plan study with Emergency Services Consulting International in 2020.
“We have experienced a dramatic increase in emergency call volume due to the rapid growth across the county, with over a 26% increase in calls for service year to date," ESD 1 Board of President Mark Jack said. "It is important to make sure our citizens have adequate delivery of service when they need it most.”
ESD 1 is the fire/rescue department for Aledo, the Annettas, Springtown, Peaster, Poolville, the Morning Star MUD and the Silver Creek and LaJunta communities.
“We are committed to continue to deliver on our mission to protect the lives and property of Parker County residents, and grateful for the trust our communities have placed in us with their hard-earned resources to improve their protection” said ESD 1 Fire Chief Stephen Watson.
The positions are expected to be filled in early 2022. Certified Firefighter/EMTs interested in working for ESD 1 should monitor the district’s website and social media outlets for updates.
