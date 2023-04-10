Parker County ESD 1 is inviting the public to a groundbreaking ceremony of its new Fire and Rescue Training Center at 10 a.m. April 21..
The new project, at 1439 Farmer Road, north of Aledo, will bring five state-of-the-art training structures with numerous training props and more than 15,000 square feet of live fire and rescue training space, facilitating scenarios for first responders in Parker County and across North Texas.
The 12-acre property, slightly north of Interstate 20, features a five-story tower with simulations for midrise mixed use developments, interior hallway apartments, a garden apartment layout, a mercantile occupancy, a two-story residential prop, vent/enter/search, forcible entry, vertical vent over fire, air track management, laddering, standpipe, hoseline management, high angle rescue props, a two-acre reservoir with drafting ability and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.