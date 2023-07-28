WEATHERFORD — Parker County Republican Chair J. Scott Utley announced his resignation from the post last week.
In a letter sent to GOP chairs July 22, Utley said the resignation, effective July 23, was submitted to allow more time and focus on a new family business set to open in September.
"I will not have the bandwidth to continue supporting our Republican team with the focus that I have today," he wrote. "Therefore, I am resigning as chair ... so that the CEC can elect our next Republican leader who will shepherd us through the upcoming virtual election cycle."
The East Parker County businessman began his first term as party chair in June of 2018, and won his reelection bid for a second stint in the 2022 March primary.
"I have been blessed to serve with some of the hardest-working conservative Republicans in the great state of Texas," Utley said, highlighting events that drew speakers such as Donald Trump Jr., Candace Owens and Greg Abbott to the county. "We have also partnered with the community to register hundreds of new Republican voters and we are currently in the process of revamping our precinct and Senate convention process to ensure more participation from the precinct level up.
"We have accomplished a lot together and our county party is better prepared for the fast growth that is inevitable. This has a been a difficult decision, but I know it is the right thing for my family and the Parker County Republican Party."
