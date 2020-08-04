Parker County Judge Pat Deen confirmed the hiring of a new elections administrator Tuesday afternoon.
Jenise Crickett Miller will be leaving her current position as the Hood County elections administrator on Aug. 14, according to Hood County News, and assume the role of the Parker County elections administrator around Aug. 17.
“We have extended an offer to her, she has accepted and will start on or about [Aug.] 17 with Parker County,” Deen said. “The way the statute is with the Legislature, the elections commission hires the elections administrator, but [the commissioners] are the only ones who can terminate through a recommendation by four-fifths of the elections commission vote. The elections commission does have the sole authority to hire the elections administrator.”
The commissioners court accepted the recommendation from the Parker County Elections Commission to terminate former administrator Don Markum in a 3-2 vote at a June meeting. Markum was appointed as the elections administrator in June of 2014.
Miller has served as the elections administrator in Hood County since 2013.
“She’s certainly sensitive to the needs of the elections office in Hood County in making sure that they’re taken care of as she makes that transition to Parker County, so we worked with her on that. Just given the circumstances with us not having [an administrator], the agreement was made that she would start on or about the 17th,” Deen said. “She’s leaving the place in good hands and is now coming on and filling a void here with us because we don’t have an elections administrator, so we’re excited to have her and get somebody with proven experience and look forward to getting her on board and moving forward in preparation for the November election.”
