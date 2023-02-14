Now is the time to file for your homestead exemption with the Parker County Appraisal District.
The homestead exemption reduces the amount of property taxes a homeowner must pay each year by removing part of the home’s value from taxation. It also limits the amount that your appraised value can increase to 10% annually. This is commonly referred to as a “homestead cap.” The homestead cap doesn’t kick into effect until the second full year that you have qualified for a homestead exemption.
Although you can only claim one property as a homestead, a new law in 2022 allowed property owners to claim a pro-rated general residence homestead exemption on a property that becomes their principal residence at any point in the year. Previously, property owners could only claim this exemption if they owned and lived in the home as of Jan. 1.
There is no cost to file for your homestead exemption. In order to qualify, you must provide PCAD with a copy of your Texas driver’s license or Texas ID card with a picture ID and a completed application. The address on the license or ID card must match the physical address of the residence for which you are applying. The application is located at www.parkercad.org.
Generally, the completed application and required documentation are due no later than April 30 of the tax year which you are applying.
Completed applications may be hand delivered or mailed to:
Parker County Appraisal District
1108 Santa Fe Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.