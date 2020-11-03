Toby Taylor won the Place 6 seat on the Weatherford ISD board of trustees, according to final but unofficial Parker County voting numbers.
Taylor had 16,311 votes to AnnaLisa Banegas-Pena's 4,725.
In the Springtown ISD Place 5 race, Gary Veazey finished with 2,552 votes, Mark Bryant had 2,286 votes and Paul Gregory had 1,705 votes.
In Poolville ISD, Toby Gammill had 436 votes to Todd Phillips' 354 for Place 2,;Jimmy Hines had 484 votes to Chris Bryan's 164 and Josh Snyder's 139 in Place 7; Linda Harris had 601 votes to Katie Baumgartner's 192 in Place 6; David Mansell had 323 votes to Wesley Jennings' 277 and Roger Smith's 228 in Place 5;and Doug Gammill had 506 votes to James Randall's 280 for Place 4.
Andrea Schrick (937 votes), Allen Williams (811 votes), Bobbye Brogdon (609 votes), Morgan Williams (499) and Chad Edwards (177) were vying for three available seats on the Millsap ISD board.
In Brock ISD, Bill Cooper finished with 2,553 votes to Susan Lair's 772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.