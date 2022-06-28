Parker County Judge Pat Deen Tuesday signed an Emergency Declaration of a local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of any fireworks within Parker County, effective immediately.
This order does NOT prohibit the sale of fireworks, only the discharge. This order does NOT impact the local public fireworks shows in Weatherford or Hudson Oaks.
This emergency declaration and prohibition is in effect for 60 hours and will run through midnight on Thursday, June 30, 2022. This emergency order and prohibition order is currently being sent Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is being requested to extend the declaration and prohibition of discharging fireworks until July 5, 2022.
Currently in Parker County, 100% of the county is listed as abnormally dry, and 66.85% of Parker County is additionally classified as in severe drought. Also, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), maintained by Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service, is an index that is used to determine fire potential and the current KBDI indicates a KBDI of 590 for Parker County as of June 27, 2022. Furthermore, Parker County has and will continue to experience wildfires across the County, with local fire departments responding to 28 wildfires within the past 7 days and 61 wildfires to date for the month of June.
“Due to extreme drought and fire conditions across Parker County, it is critical we consider the potential threat that the private use of fireworks could cause to our residents, property and first responders," Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. "In celebrating Independence Day, please consider attending one of the approved public display shows in Parker County."
“Parker County is very dry and we are concerned about individuals discharging fireworks starting fires and endangering people, livestock and property. This is a safety measure for all of Parker County and we fully support this declaration,” Parker County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said.
All Parker County residents are being asked to not discharge personal fireworks until the county has had more rain.
For more information about this declaration and order prohibiting the discharge of fireworks, contact the Parker County Fire Marshal’s office at 817-598-0969.
Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland said Tuesday officials there will decide Friday whether to allow or ban fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend.
She also said her county, where the Dempsey Fire has raged since late last week, has been under an emergency declaration since Saturday.
“But it does not stipulate anything about fireworks,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.