PARKER COUNTY — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in northern Parker County was arrested after an hour-long manhunt Thursday evening.
Parker County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the residence around 6 p.m. Thursday in reference to a domestic disturbance that ended with female who had been shot.
Dispatchers could hear a man yelling in the background with the sounds of items being thrown and glass shattering, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff’s office, and deputies arrived near the scene and located the 60-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds lying in a neighbor’s front yard. The female reportedly told deputies her husband had shot her multiple times after becoming intoxicated.
Deputies rendered immediate medical assistance to the woman, who was transported to a Fort Worth hospital via ambulance, while additional deputies observed a man with a rifle flee the residence into a heavily-wooded area.
A command post was established and perimeter set while an active search was conducted in the area for the suspect. Additional units and agencies were requested to assist in the search.
Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit investigators located the suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident, just before 9 p.m. near Boling Ranch and Brush Creek.
The victim sustained several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was later released from the hospital after medical treatment.
The man was identified as John Kenneth Sharski, 59, charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon. As of Friday, his bond has not been set.
Sheriff Russ Authier thanked Weatherford police, Weatherford/Parker County SWAT, Parker County Special Crimes Unit, Fort Worth Police, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, ESD 1 and all Parker County first responders for their assistance in the investigation.
