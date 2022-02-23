A 34-year-old Parker County man was arrested by sheriff's deputies in connection with a weekend aggravated robbery investigation.
Deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 20 North Service Road near Farmer Road, where the aggravated robbery was reported, Sheriff Russ Authier said.
Witnesses who stopped to assist the individuals involved in the crash reported the man, later identified as Joshua Sean Rigstadt, attempted to steal a bystander’s vehicle after the crash. When the robbery victim attempted to stop Rigstadt, he struck the victim in the face and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle from him, and was wielding a dagger-type knife during the attempt. Rigstadt was able to get into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle and put it in drive, but the crash victim was able to get the knife away from the suspect. The robbery and crash victims were able to restrain the suspect while another witness called 9-1-1.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rigstadt at the scene before he was able to get away. The witness sustained minor lacerations to his face and ear.
Sheriff Authier said the vehicle driven by Rigstadt was also reported stolen out of White Settlement by Rigstadt’s former employer.
Rigstadt was cleared by medical personnel and was charged by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated. He was additionally charged by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
As of Wednesday, he remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail with a total bond set at $111,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.