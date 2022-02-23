Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.