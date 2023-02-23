Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday evening for impersonating an officer.
Luciano Amador Velazquez, 42, of Parker County, was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail for impersonation of a public servant.
The Sheriff's Telecommunications Center received a BOLO alert the evening of Feb. 18 in reference to a suspicious Dodge pickup with front-facing red and blue emergency lights mounted on the truck's dashboard. The caller reported the truck had attempted to pull over another vehicle in the 1500 block of Newsom Mound Road.
The caller reported being apprehensive about an unmarked dually truck, which was flashing emergency lights from inside the cab while attempting to cut the caller off of the roadway and block him from leaving the area.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and identified Velazquez, who told deputies he activated his lights when he did not agree with the victim’s driving, and used the lights in previous incidents with other drivers to “make people drive better.”
“The victim in this case did the right thing by immediately reporting the incident to law enforcement,” said Sheriff Russ Authier, adding that the charge against Velazquez is a felony offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.