The Parker County office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering a Master Gardener Intern Training Course starting soon. Those seeking to apply for Master Gardener intern training must attend one of two mandatory information meetings.
The first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25 and the second meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Both informational meetings will be held at the Parker County AgriLife Extension Office, 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford, 76086 and should last less than two hours. If interested, please call the Extension office to register for one of these sessions at 817-598-6168. Space is limited.
During these meetings, details of the course and expectations for participants will be outlined, and applications will be offered. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 7, at which time participants will be notified of the interview process.The training course begins Sept. 5, 2023 and will include both on-line and in person training. This training is conducted by experts in their respective field and provides the necessary classroom instruction toward the certification process to become a Master Gardener. The course is open to residents of Parker County and the cost will be $250 per person.
The Parker County Master Gardener program is an educational and volunteer program sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and is a part of the Texas A&M University System. Parker County Master Gardeners receive instruction in a wide range of topics including general horticulture, landscape management, lawn care, tree care, insect and disease management, water conservation, and more. In exchange for this training, the Master Gardeners volunteer time to the community through the Parker County AgriLife Extension program.
For more information or to register for the information meeting, contact the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168.
