Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall topped challenger Shane Davis with 1,314 votes to Davis' 989 votes, according to final but unofficial numbers.
In the Reno city council races, Randy Martin had 411 votes, Harry Harris had 355 votes and Gilbert Morrow had 330 votes for Place 1; Shelli Swift had 619 votes to Roen Cox's 457 in Place 3; Jeff Davis received 678 votes to Joe Patterson's 390 in Place 5; and Katie Tucker had 431 votes, Morris Pruitt 349 votes and Jody Works had 256 votes for Place 4.
For Parker County Hospital District Board Precinct 3, Henry Bart Robbins had 9,684 votes to Patsy Padilla's 4,052 and in Precinct 2, Marie Welsh got 7,393 votes to Jeremy Briggs' 3,476.
In other races:
State Rep. Phil King had 60,771 votes to Christopher Cox's 10,535 and JK Stephenson's 2,227.
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger got 61,510 votes to Lisa Welch's 10,328 and Trey Holcomb's 2,658.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn had 61,235, fending off challenger MJ Hegar.
In the presidential race, President Donald Trump/Mike Pence got 61,584 votes to Joe Biden/Kamala Harris' 12,789.
The City of Millsap Proposition A passed with 140 voting for and 49 voting against.
Jim Wright had 61,089 votes for Railroad Commissioner, and the closest challenger, Chrysta Castaneda, had 10,764.
