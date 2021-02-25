Parker County will now operate at 75% capacity after meeting the criteria under Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued in October.
Trauma Service Area E, which includes Parker County, no longer meets the definition of a high hospitalization area, according to a release Thursday by the county judge's office.
Additionally, all licensed hospitals in TSA E may resume elective surgeries as set forth in Executive Order GA-32.
View the full executive order here: gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/EO-GA-32_continued_response_to_COVID-19_IMAGE_10-07-2020.pdf
