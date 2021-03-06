Parker County Judge Pat Deen recently met with local superintendents and Parker County Hospital District CEO Randy Bacus to discuss efforts for teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced that he would be rescinding the statewide mask mandate. The Texas Education Agency has said local school boards have the authority to determine their local mask policy.
Parker County superintendents will be working with the PCHD on getting personnel and facilities ready to make sure vaccinations are administered in a timely and efficient manner. State health officials Wednesday announced that teachers and child care workers are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Special thanks to Parker County Hospital District CEO Randy Bacus and all Parker County school district superintendents for their leadership and collaboration in working together to get this done,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.