Following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement last week giving counties the ability to opt in to reopening bars, Parker County Judge Pat Deen announced this week that the decision has been made as a team to open bars in Parker County, effective today, Oct. 14.
The decision came after discussions with local mayors, city staff and feedback from Medical City Weatherford's executive leadership, according to a statement from the county judge's office.
"Based on the feedback received and evaluating our current numbers, we feel comfortable we can take this action and continue to maintain an effective containment strategy in Parker County," according to the release. "We will continue to monitor the data received by DSHS as we go forward, as well as hospital bed capacity."
The opening of the bars will be required to abide by the minimum standard health protocols as outlined by TABC. Under Abbott's announcement, bars will be able to resume in-person services at 50% capacity, though all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. The governor placed on outdoors capacity limit at bars or similar establishments.
"If these restrictions and rules are not followed, then we will have to shut these businesses down again," according to the county's release. "So, taking personal responsibility is critical as we continue to get our businesses open again and get our economy opened up. "
To review to minimum standard health protocols, visit parkercountytx.com/DocumentCenter/View/7239/OpenTexas-Checklist-Bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.