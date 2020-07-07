County Judge Pat Deen Tuesday morning signed a Proclamation that allows the citizens of Parker County to have outdoor gatherings up to 100 people. Gatherings over 100 people in the unincorporated areas of the county will require approval from the county judge.
Proclamation reads as follows:
WHEREAS, on July 2, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott issued a Proclamation amending Executive Order GA-28, which mandates that any outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people is prohibited unless the county judge approves of the gathering; and
WHEREAS, Parker County is called upon to uphold the Texas Spirit and Independence by utilizing prudent methods to protect the health of neighbors, families, and friends and to mitigate the risks of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, I have good faith in Parker County citizens to exercise wisdom and sound judgment in utilization of social distancing and masks as needed; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, that I, Pat Deen, County Judge of Parker County, Texas, do hereby declare that pursuant to Governor Abbott’s Proclamation dated July 2, 2020, Parker County citizens are allowed to have outdoor gatherings up to 100 people. Gatherings over 100 people in the unincorporated areas of Parker County require County Judge approval.
This proclamation shall remain in effect until modified, amended, or rescinded by the Parker County Judge.
To view proclamation, visit: https://www.parkercountytx.com/DocumentCenter/View/6763/Proclamation-July-7-2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.