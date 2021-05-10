FORT WORTH — Last weekend marked the 43rd running of The Cowtown, with over 6,500 people registered for the one-day, in-person, four-race event. Saturday race distances, which began at 6:30 a.m., included the Half Marathon presented by Miller Lite, Healthy Hig Half Marathon Relay presented by Higginbotham, the 10K and 5K. Registration represented 43 states.
Some 4,000 other runners opted for virtual options of these distances plus the Marathon and Ultra Marathon. Kids 5K races were conducted at school locations.
Runners were somewhat challenged with windy conditions on the course, but spirits remained high among them — from the socially distanced start to entertainment all the way along the course to the finish line. COVID-19 protocols included drive-through packet pickup, a virtual Expo, staggered starts and limited race sizes. The Marathon and Ultra Marathon distances were not included in the in-person event due to the spring temperatures as opposed to The Cowtown weekend’s traditional February occurrence.
“Thank you to all the runners, entertainers, sponsors, partners, first responders, thousands of volunteers and to the people of Fort Worth for making this year’s race weekend another success,” said Cowtown Executive Director Heidi Swartz. “And special thanks to Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who completed her final Cowtown as mayor today. Her support of health, children’s fitness and community engagement throughout her tenure has been an inspiration and key motivator for The Cowtown’s growth and success.”
Price has been running the Cowtown for more than 30 years and this was her last as incumbent mayor. Running the Healthy Hig Half Marathon Relay, playfully called the “Mayor-Thon,” Price was joined this year by Mayors Dan Pope of Lubbock, Karen Hunt of Coppell and Brian Johnson of Kennedale.
Half Marathon Overall Unofficial Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2016 (1:04:34)
First – Josh Heimbach, Fort Worth, TX, 35, Time1:12:59
Second – Joseph Darda, Newport Beach, CA, 33, Time 1:13:10
Third – Brent Williams Cypress, TX, 28, Time 1:17:06
WOMEN: Course Record Set 2016 (1:11:47)
First – Elizabeth Northern, Fort Worth, TX, 33, Time 1:21:55
Second – Luciana Bartholomew, Aledo TX, 39, Time 1:25:52
Third – Brooke Slayman, Iowa City IA, 31, Time 1:28:09
10K Overall Unofficial Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2016 (30:53)
First – Gabriel Zambrano Fort Worth TX, 27, Time 33:24
Second – Richard Garcia, Fort Worth, TX, 39, Time 38:13
Third – Bryan Wales, Mansfield, TX, 35, Time 38:41
WOMEN: Course Record Set 2011 (35:24)
First – Ingrid Mollenkopf, Dallas, TX, 32, Time 36.51
Second – Tara Gaddis, Ft Worth, TX, 38, Time 36:56
Third – Shari Hallum, Marietta OK, 50, Time 44:01
Adults 5K Overall Unofficial Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2013 (15:00)
First – Cristian Garcia, Dallas, TX, 22, Time 16:30
Second –Matt Campbell, Dallas, TX, 33, Time 16:36
Third – Raul Guerrero, Springtown, TX, 31, Time 16:54
WOMEN: Course Record Set 2016 (17:25)
First – Lauren Clevenger, Prosper, TX, 27, Time 20:09
Second – Esperanza Lopez, Fort Worth, TX, 30, Time 20:11
Third – D. Garcia Rodriguez, Fort Worth, TX, 26, Time 21:12
HealthyHig Half Marathon Relay Presented by Higginbotham Unofficial Results
Overall 4-person team: Lake Cities Xc, Time 1:36:42
Overall 2-person team: The Turtles, Time 1:23:54
For more information, please visit: www.cowtownmarathon.org.
