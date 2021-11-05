The Parker County Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team was commended Thursday evening in a ceremony held by Jacksboro Police Department in recognition for a call-out in their jurisdiction.
The incident, on Oct. 16, involved a suspect who had barricaded himself after a felony assault, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. Jacksboro police reported the suspect had beaten a female with a pipe wrench before barricading himself inside the home.
Parker County Regional SWAT Commander Ben Overholt said his team responded in a collaborative effort with Jacksboro police, attempting negotiations with the barricaded man.
“We made entry when we received no response from the suspect and cleared the residence," Overholt said. "During our sweep of the home, we discovered the suspect was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Overholt said no call-out is considered routine, given the heightened circumstances surrounding each incident. The Parker County Regional SWAT team trains extensively on a regular basis with the latest gear and techniques.
“We set minimum standards in our training which exceeds the minimum requirements mandated by the state for our collateral duty team, negotiations, firearms, vehicle maneuvers, law updates and room entries,” he said. “Each team member maintains multiple functioning roles. We train and operate as a team, and not just as individual deputies.”
Authier said being a member of the Parker County Regional SWAT team is a highly-sought-after position by most deputies who join the ranks of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
“We respond in joint cooperation with other agencies knowing that a collaborative effort is the foundation of a successful law enforcement response,” he said. “The SWAT team has assisted a variety of agencies throughout North Central Texas over the years. The minimum standards for each SWAT member is meeting an exemplary status. We are certainly proud of our SWAT team and we thank them for volunteering their time and expertise.”
