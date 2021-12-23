An emergency outdoor burn ban has been issued for Parker County, effective the morning of Dec. 24 for the next seven days, expiring on Dec. 31. This ban prohibits all outdoor burning in Parker County with the following exceptions:
(1) Domestic waste that normally results from the function of life within a residence—for example, kitchen garbage, untreated lumber, cardboard boxes, packaging, clothing, grass, leaves, and branch trimmings, may be burned in compliance with the requirements as listed below.
(2) Outdoor cooking allowed in compliance with the requirements as listed below.
(3) These prohibitions do not apply to the sale or detonation of fireworks.
(4) That involve the performance of outdoor combustible operations, including but not limited to, outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations by any person if the operations are performed in compliance with the requirements as listed below.
(5) Related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
(6) Burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Section 153.048, Natural Resources Code, and meet the standards of Section 153.047, Natural Resources Code.
(7) Burns authorized by both the Parker County Fire Marshal’s Office and the fire department assigned to provide service to the area in which the burn would take place, then conducted under the direct supervision of that same department.
Currently, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Parker County is at 457 and rising. No measurable rain has fallen across Parker and no measurable rain is forecast for the foreseeable future. The Parker County Commissioners court can vote to extend this ban for up to 90 days.
For questions, contact Parker County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes at 817-598-0969 office or sean.hughes@parkercountytx.com.
