Parker County and all of the Parker County cities have continued to work together to open warming centers, for Parker County residents, in response to statewide power outages due to this winter storm.
Locations and details for these warming stations are as follows:
Willow Park: Christ Chapel in Willow Park Lower Level, 3906 IH-20 East Service Road, Willow Park 760S7.
PETS IN CRATES ONLY. Hours of operation for this center thru 5AM Friday morning.
Azle: The Church at Azle, 1S01 S. Stewart St. Azle, TX 76020.
PETS IN CRATES ONLY. Hours of operation for this center are thru 5AM Friday.
Springtown: The Hilltop Church Springtown, 1227 Old Cottondale Rd, Springtown, TX 760S2.
No Pets. Hours of operation for this center are thru 5AM Friday.
Springtown: The Springtown Community Fellowship 1300 W Hwy 199, Springtown, TX 760S2
Hours of operation for this center are thru SAM Friday.
In order to be admitted:
1. Visiting individuals MUST need to abide by health guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
2. Pets are permitted but must be on a leash or in a carrier. No aggressive animals will be allowed.
3. Visitors MUST bring their own blankets and snacks. No food will be available.
Bathroom facilities are available. No other services are available at these sites. These centers are for individuals needing to get warm and charge their phones
