“A pastor has to walk with men enough to know their needs, and he has to walk with God enough to know how to meet them.”
For anyone who’s been in the administration office of North Side Baptist Church over the last 20-plus years, there’s a decent chance they’ve read this sign behind Van Houser’s desk.
It’s been a way of life both inside and outside of the church that Houser pastored for 24 years. Sunday, June 3, marked the last official day for the man described as a large personality, a friend and brother in Christ.
“Most pastors aren’t there for 24 years because they’re in smaller churches and they outgrow the church and move up and go somewhere else, or they have an issue and it all blows up,” Houser said. “If the pastor can’t grow with the church, that’s where he’ll lose that position because he can’t move that church forward.
“A lot of churches stay the same number forever. I’ve got 4,000 names on my phone. That’s the people that have been in and out, and those that are regular members.”
And then there are the “unofficial members,” whose numbers are impossible to track — those who listen or watch services online, or visit the church website or YouTube channel to rewatch previous sermons.
It’s a large testament to Houser’s ability to connect with the people, through communication instead of preaching, and providing a good laugh or two with his witty sense of humor.
“You’re laughing about something and your emotions tend to let go a little bit,” he said. “That’s the time to bring in the other point because now you’ve become a little vulnerable, whether you know it or not. Laughter connects people.”
In a special retirement celebration service held last Sunday, that laughter was on full display, as colleagues, friends and church members shared memories of their experiences with Houser.
“I wasn’t prepared, but I wrote a few things down in case nobody wanted to get up and talk about my dad,” his son, Rob, told the congregation. “He loves to have fun ... the man will never let something silly like his physical abilities prevent him from doing something.
“When I was 13, I had to drive us home from Fort Worth after he passed out from heat exhaustion while we were riding bikes on the Trinity River.”
Another story involved a dislocated shoulder after a less-than-graceful dismount off a mountain bike near the entrance to a trail.
“He also understands the importance of biblical masculinity, and demonstrated by forcefully shoving me down repeatedly, then laughing at me hysterically because a little girl in my PreK class pushed me and made me cry ... but look at the man I am today,” Rob said, using the same humor that evidently is hereditary. “This man is passionate about Jesus and cares about people.
“He was meant to be shared with others and I’m so glad that we all got to share him.”
Others shared Houser’s impact on missions, ministries, community involvement and his investment in their personal lives.
A 17-year member shared her story of when her young daughter had to be admitted to the hospital, where doctors found swelling of the brain. While at the hospital, a family member turned on the North Side Baptist church service, where they found Houser leading the entire congregation in prayer for the family.
“Van said to me, faith and fear cannot live together in the same heart,” she said. “Victory is won because of our faith ... a faith that can’t be tested can’t be trusted and my faith is only as big as my knowledge of God.”
Her daughter’s swelling subsided and she was released from the hospital eight days later. Houser would go on to perform her baptism.
Another church member said Houser reached out to him after his daughter was killed in a car accident. Houser officiated the funeral and continued to work with him. Out of that, GriefShare developed, a recovery support group that meets weekly, and that man now counsels others.
Friend and golfing buddy Mike Martin was on the search committee at North Side when they were searching for a lead pastor.
“We traveled to Longview, East Texas, all over and we couldn’t find anybody we thought would fit at North Side,” he said. “Van was the interim at the time so we decided to interview because we knew who he was, or we thought we knew.”
Before being offered the position, Houser insisted they place a call to his ex-wife first.
“And she was so appreciative that somebody would give him another chance after Burleson,” Martin said.
Houser is transparent about that time in his life, including his dealings with depression and the dissolution of his marriage, and acknowledged the gift of faith — and by grace — of the church making him pastor knowing of his “failures in life.”
“After I came out of that depression, my life was totally a wreck,” he said. “That’s when I said I will never play the role of a pastor again. I will be a pastor, but I will be me when I do it.
“If I could not have healed that relationship [with my kids’ mother], I would have had no right to talk about what needs to be done.”
That raw honesty — and humanity — are refreshing, albeit a bit removed from what many may associate with traditional Baptist churches, and Houser has never been so timid about his position that he felt he didn’t have the right to go up to someone and let them know they were both on level ground.
“Let’s just talk about honesty — don’t be afraid to say, ‘I messed up,’” he said. “Somehow Baptist churches were one of those that decided the way we’re going to reach people is to make them feel guilt.
“Shame and guilt are two things that are horribly destructive. They don’t draw people in, they push people away, and you end up with judgement on yourself, which turns into depression.”
Houser’s mindset and wisdom may come from many years spent speaking nationally as a community organizer, bringing awareness and counsel to topics like drugs, eating disorders, suicide or gangs.
“I’d tell parents, if those were snakes killing your kids, you’d turn over every rock in this town,” he said. “Children don’t want to bring into the home what parents don’t want to talk about. They’re not going to come in and talk about sex, drugs, a friend with bulimia.
“There are many bad things that happen to children and one of the greatest characteristics is a strong, religious family because they learn to live in control.”
The difference, he said, comes between preaching and communicating to the needs of the people.
Houser’s sermons are often geared toward reaching the entire family, something that has been a focus for North Side as a “multigenerational church” in meeting the needs of the oldest to the youngest.
“That’s why this church has been able to move forward when maybe others haven’t, is because they accepted and recognized change,” Houser said, using the example of the blended worship service that combines hymns and other traditional worship songs with hits that may be found on Christian radio stations. “Adults, parents, families don’t go anywhere to be spoken to except church. That’s the only place where you’re talking to the whole family.”
Another reason for the church’s expansion could be the 100-some-odd ministries, from Hearts Full of Love for the homeless to Happy Hats for babies and cancer patients, North Side College for college students and DeafBridge, helping to rescue deaf people from war-torn Ukraine.
Under Houser’s pastorship, the church has formed mission partnerships in Vancouver, Coney Island, Honduras and Colorado Springs, to name a few, deploying more than 5,700 people to serve in Christian missions in Parker County and beyond and investing roughly $11.4 million in mission causes alone.
“I know those numbers warm your heart, but there’s another number that matters more,” Executive Pastor Keith Warren told the congregation last weekend. “If we could gather all of those people who have been baptized at North Side Baptist Church during your tenure, they would not fit in this room — 1,169 baptisms, an average just under one baptism per week every week for 24 years.”
Make no mistake — Houser may “sleep” at his home in Fort Worth, but his heart and service have always been in Weatherford, where he’s been involved with the WISD Education Foundation board of directors, New Hope Baptist Church, numerous businesses, events and organizations throughout Parker County. For his efforts, he was even recognized in 2016 as the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen.
“This is my community, and if I don’t get in the community, how can I really know the people?” he said. “We’re commanded to be salt and light. That means we’re commanded to influence and change by that influence. Not by words, but by presence.”
Houser is quick to credit Warren, his assistant and “handler” Lara Cook, his “grease monkeys” and other staff members who have listened, pushed and loved throughout the years.
“I really couldn’t leave until everything was OK, and for it to be OK, my staff had to understand that leaders don’t do the job, leaders get the job done,” he said. “There’s no way I can take the credit, I’m nobody. I’m living proof that God can use anybody in a powerful way.”
With time on his hands, Houser plans to officiate an upcoming wedding in Greece, visit the mountains and take his annual two-week trip to Alaska.
“And after that, I may come back and sit in the balcony with you,” he said.
