Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 83F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.