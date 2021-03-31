Members of HighRidge Church Mineral Wells recently took the opportunity to pay it forward — literally — when one of its small groups decided to fill up people's gas tanks.
"One of our core values here is generosity, and we believe in making a difference to strengthen people in life," HighRidge Campus Pastor Ryan Sims said. "We are always looking for opportunities to give back and be generous."
Using that mindset, the small group, led by Marc and Lauren Walvoord, put together their own money to provide full gas tanks at the E-Z Mart off NE 2nd Street for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon.
"They decided they wanted to go be generous and share the love of Jesus," Sims said.
The church is also preparing for a day of service on April 17, with a clean-up in the southwest part of town. Dumpsters will be available in the area, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and volunteers will be helping clean the streets and giving residents an opportunity to dispose of any unwanted items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.