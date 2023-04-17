For the first time since January 2021, the Parker County Appraisal District (PCAD) is conducting a full reappraisal of all properties in Parker County. PCAD mailed more than 85,000 value notices on Friday, April 14.
The PCAD reappraisal cycle coincides with an audit the Texas Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division conducts, called the School District Property Value Study. PCAD is required by law to reappraise property at market value. The SDPVS is an independent estimate mandated by the Texas Legislature, ensuring that property values are at or near 100% market value for equitable distribution of state funding for public education. Being below market value would violate the law and as a consequence the local school districts would lose state funding.
Unlike many appraisal districts in Texas who reappraise every year, PCAD reappraises every other year to coincide with the SDPVS. Therefore, any value increase for this year is over a two-year period. During that two-year period the state of Texas has experienced historic price increases. The median home price in Parker County has increased 32% according to data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Center. The median home price in Parker County is now over $430,000 compared to 10 years ago when it was $167,500. Prices are established through real estate transactions, i.e., buying and selling real estate.
Homestead exemptions are key to protecting homeowners from major property tax increases. Homeowners with a homestead exemption benefit from a 10% appraisal cap in the second year of qualification. It’s free to file for a homestead exemption with the PCAD office.
Property tax relief is on the horizon from the Texas Legislature. The Texas Legislature is currently in session and both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed proposals for major property tax reform. Proposals include increasing the homestead exemption, lowering the appraisal cap, and compressing tax rates.
Property owners have the right to file a protest. For most, the deadline to file a protest is Monday, May 15. Property owners can file a protest online at www.parkercad.org, in person or by mail at 1108 Santa Fe Dr. Weatherford, TX 76086. Mailed protests must have a postmark date on or before the deadline. PCAD is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
