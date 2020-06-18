The Parker County Youth Livestock Improvement Association's 2020 Sale of Champions and premium sale is now open for online bidding.
The premium sale will be an add-on format. You may add-on any amount that you wish, in increments of $25 by clicking purchase and changing the quantity. Add-ons will be available until midnight Monday, June 22. You can also choose to donate to the buyer's pool. https://www.sconlinesales.com/Bids/AuctionsListing/25145
The Sale of Champions will be a bid-off format. Buyers can place bids anytime from now until the bidding begins to end at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22.https://www.sconlinesales.com/Bids/AuctionsListing/25148
