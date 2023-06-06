Following last week's 74th year of the Parker County Livestock Show, an awards ceremony and Premium Sale will be held Saturday, June 10, beginning at 9 a.m.
The PCLIA, a 501-3c nonprofit for Parker County agricultural students, welcomed roughly 640 FFA and 4-H competitors, who prepared and exhibited their show animals and ag mechanic projects.
Those who are unable to attend can visit the paylink at http://www.parkercountylivestockshow.com/pay/ or contact Charlene Clark at pclia1949@gmail.com for donations or sponsorships.
