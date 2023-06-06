23 Livestock Show

The 74th year of the Parker County Livestock Show will have its awards ceremony and Premium Sale June 10.

The PCLIA, a 501-3c nonprofit for Parker County agricultural students, welcomed roughly 640 FFA and 4-H competitors, who prepared and exhibited their show animals and ag mechanic projects.

Those who are unable to attend can visit the paylink at http://www.parkercountylivestockshow.com/pay/ or contact Charlene Clark at pclia1949@gmail.com for donations or sponsorships.

