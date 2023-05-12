Parker County Retired School Personnel met earlier this month and presented a check for $16,000 to Brent Baker of the Weatherford College Foundation to be used for scholarships.
PCRSP members also donated hygiene products to be distributed this summer by the Center of Hope to participants of Camp Hope.
Jordan Craig, manager of The Longest Day, presented information regarding their fundraising activities for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Frana Patterson, Texas Retired Teachers Association 2nd vice president, reported on the success of the T.R.T.A. “Day at the Capitol” event.
A standing ovation was given for Donna Brooks in honor of her 90th birthday.
Officers for 2023-24 were installed by Frana Patterson who interpreted each office with a quilt square theme.
