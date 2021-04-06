The Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit has arrested six people for illegal narcotics following a fugitive investigation from Thursday. SCU members learned that two individuals with felony warrants were living in a residence in the 3100 block of North Cardinal Road in Azle, with an active felony warrant.
This investigation led to another residence on the same street.
After a search of both homes, investigators discovered a collective total of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine believed to belong to five individuals located inside the residences.
SCU investigators also located blank checkbooks, several business-issued checks and government stimulus checks not belonging to the suspects valued at several thousand dollars. Investigators believe the suspects stole the checks from mailboxes of various addresses located in Parker and Tarrant counties. These cases are currently under investigation, pending charges.
Those arrested on April 1, 2021, include:
• Matthew Jerod Scott, 31, of Weatherford, arrested on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, under one gram; and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance bond insufficient. His bond is set at $10,000.
• Randy Andrew Griffin, 36, of Azle, arrested for a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, under one gram, and a prior warrant for possession of a controlled substance bond insufficient. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Jensen Mariah McCormick, 19, of Azle, arrested on a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams. Her bond is set at $40,000.
• Brittany Leaan Beck, 26, of Azle, arrested on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, under one gram. Her bond is set at $8,000.
• Madison Shea Aaron, 17, of Fort Worth, arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams. She was released on a bond $10,000 this morning.
Another female subject was arrested at the scene for an unrelated warrant.
As of Tuesday, the remaining suspects remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail. SCU investigators added ID theft charges to Scott and McCormick Tuesday morning. Their bonds for these charges have not been set.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said he was pleased with the arrests made by SCU investigators.
“Once again, our special crimes unit has made great strides through their investigations in making our community a safer place,” he said. “We are working with Tarrant County law enforcement agencies to locate the owners of the stolen checks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.