Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man Wednesday in connection with several recent vehicle burglaries west of Springtown in the neighborhoods of Goshen Road and State Highway 199.
Several victims and witnesses provided security footage depicting the suspect, who was later identified as Jarrod Matthew Harle, 24, of Weatherford, who is accused of breaking into 14 vehicles in the span of two weeks, Sheriff Russ Authier said.
The investigation also included cases of identity thefts and theft of a firearms, which were connected to the vehicle burglary cases, as well as personal items, wallets, currency and credit and debit cards.
Sheriff’s investigators obtained tips from a social media request seeking public assistance which aided in the identification of Harle as the suspect of the burglaries.
On Nov. 11, Harle was identified as a passenger in a vehicle pursuit by Parker County Sheriff’s deputies in Springtown. Harle was interviewed, and admitted to committing multiple vehicle burglaries in the Springtown area. Harle was also found to be in possession of more than 30 debit and credit cards along with identification cards taken from the victims’ vehicles.
Sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants for the arrest of Harle on 14 counts of vehicle burglary and theft. Harle was recently paroled in May on several previous charges of burglary of a vehicle. Based on Harle’s previous convictions, the current charges were enhanced to state jail felonies. Harle was taken into custody Dec. 8, at a motel in Azle. At the time of Harle’s arrest, sheriff’s investigators located multiple items reported stolen. Harle was arrested on the Parker County warrants, an outstanding warrant for credit card/debit card abuse out of Young County, and a parole violation warrant.
Authier said additional charges are pending in this ongoing investigation.
As of Thursday morning, Harle remained in custody at the Parker County Jail. His bond has not been set.
“The best deterrent in vehicle burglaries is prevention,” Authier said. “Many of the victims reported their vehicles were left unlocked. We urge citizens to remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock your doors. Especially during the holiday season, if you are Christmas shopping, place your purchased items in your trunk or out of sight.”
