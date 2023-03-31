Friday marked the end of an era with the retirement of Parker County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Supervisor Karen Kessler.
Kessler has been a faithful and valued member of the PCSO team for more than 21 years.
“There’s no one more passionate about animals than Karen,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. “Karen has always been the go-to person when it comes to contacts and resources in caring for animals, finding them medical attention or finding them permanent homes.”
In her time with the sheriff’s office, Kessler raised thousands of dollars in fundraising and grant funding benefitting the Parker County Animal Shelter, including the medical and daily care of domestic and livestock animals of our community.
She spent countless hours of her professional and personal time in searching for lost animals, seizing neglected and abused animals and caring for them, oftentimes working holidays, nights and weekends to ensure the animals of Parker County were loved.
“It was never work,” Kessler said. “It was something I loved doing and I got up every morning knowing I was going to have a good day.”
She was presented with a plaque by Authier thanking her and in appreciation for her commitment and dedication of decades of service to the citizens and animals of Parker County.
Her goodbye and final tribute was broadcast over the radio as she said thanked her fellow employees for backing her throughout her tenure.
