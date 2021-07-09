PARKER COUNTY — Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division made several arrests in connection with a lumber theft ring, recovering more than $40,000 in stolen lumber and materials.
“Our Criminal Investigations Division was swift in tracking leads to identify the suspects in connection with numerous cases reported over the past few months,” said Sheriff Authier, adding that five cases were solved with the arrests.
The suspects were identified as Ivan Dominguez, 19; Carlos Mendoza, 45; Octavio Perez, 18; and Nathan Baez, 17; all of Fort Worth. Perez has an active warrant for felony theft, and investigators are seeking still seeking his current location.
Deputies responded to several theft reports in the Aledo and Weatherford areas, where thieves took dozens of new windows valued at more than $5,000, dimensional lumber and hundreds of plywood Tech Shield Radiant Barrier sheets, valued at more than $40,000 from new residential construction sites. Victims reported several hundred sheets of TSRB were stolen in June from construction sites located on Open Sky Lane and Crimson Sky Lane.
The investigation led the Sheriff’s CID investigators to the suspects in Fort Worth, where the stolen materials were stored at various residences. Security video recordings were obtained, capturing the suspects entering the Morning Star housing addition and taking the items from the construction sites and loading it into their trucks then fleeing the area. Sheriff’s investigators stated the suspects reportedly took building materials from construction sites located in Parker, Tarrant and Johnson counties.
Investigators conducted surveillance at the addresses where the stolen materials had been stored discovering pallets of plywood and dimensional lumber were covered in tarps located in the backyards.
Mendoza remained incarcerated on felony theft charges with a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer as of Friday morning. His bond for the theft charge was set at $7,500.
Dominguez was released on a $15,000 bond Thursday for the felony theft charges.
Baez was arrested on felony theft charges June 25 and released on a $7,500 bond.
Authier thanked Fort Worth, Haltom City and Burleson Police Departments for their assistance in the investigations, and Teague Lumber Fort Worth, Fort Worth Lumber Company, Simms Lumber Weatherford and Texas Door & Window Weatherford for their help throughout the investigation in identifying tracking numbers and generating the fair market value of stolen materials.
The case is ongoing and additional charges are pending the investigation.
“Once the cases are completed, they will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecutions,” Authier said. “Our investigators worked diligently to locate the suspects and recover the stolen building materials. All property was accounted for though proof of purchase with the assistance of the lumber companies. We are pleased to be able to return the stolen items to the victims.”
