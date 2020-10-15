Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler directed a search warrant Wednesday at a “game room” located in the 13000 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 730, Parker County.
Fowler stated a lengthy investigation led the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members to the execution of the search warrant, stemming from a Crime Stoppers Tip regarding a possible illegal gaming operation.
Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division investigators seized 29 electronic gambling motherboards, $30,448 in U.S. currency, a firearm and illegal narcotics from the scene.
The owner/operators of the illegal gambling operation were identified as Ellen Jean Langley-Eisenmann, 41, and Ronald Lee Newton, 52, both of Azle, who were charged with possession of gambling device or equipment. As of Thursday morning, their bonds had not been set.
Fowler said illegal gaming operations are never a victimless crime.
“Illegal operations such as this are often accompanied by additional criminal activities including narcotics,” Fowler said. “Gambling addiction always leaves victims in its wake of debt – the addict loses everything they value and hold dear. Children are neglected, families get evicted for lack of rent or mortgage payments. Vehicles are repossessed and careers are thrown away. The families suffer the most in these societal problems that can create a circle of recidivism.”
Ten customers who were actively engaging in the illegal gaming activities at the scene during the search warrant were cited at the scene, Fowler said.
“Two additional individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Douglas Michael Morgan, 40, of Springtown, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine at the scene. Jason Daniel Summa, 34, of Azle, was also found in possession of methamphetamine. Summa was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Their bonds have not been set.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were contacted when a 6-month-old infant was discovered at the scene.
Fowler said this case is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information regarding other illegal “game room,” establishments should contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in illegal activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.