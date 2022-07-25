WEATHERFORD — A deputy’s heroic efforts earlier this month were recognized by Parker County commissioners Monday.
“We don’t give out awards often or lightly, we figure it’s a part of doing our job,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said before making the exception and honoring Dep. Adam Rozneck.
The sheriff pointed to the July 4 event in Aledo, for a call of a man who had fallen and was in obvious distress in the 500 block of Sagebrush Court around 10 p.m.
“They arrived and it was obvious the man needed immediate intervention,” Authier said.
Rozneck immediately began administering CPR, and continued to for more than five minutes until paramedics arrived on scene. The man was then transported to a hospital for treatment, where he made a full recovery.
The on-duty sheriff’s patrol supervisor was later notified by the lifecare supervisor that Rozneck’s actions were directly responsible in saving the man’s life.
“Rozneck did a great job and handled the situation well,” said Patrol Lt. Rick Crosley.
In recognition of the immediate efforts to preserve the life of another, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office awarded Rozneck with the Lifesaving Award.
“Dep. Rozneck’s actions reflected his training and displayed his ability to maintain a calm demeanor while taking the appropriate actions in saving a man’s life,” Authier said. “We are proud of his actions and we are proud to have him on our team.”
The presentation was followed by immediate applause from audience members Monday.
