Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug. 4, at an RV park in Aledo.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000 block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male dead inside a recreational vehicle.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office scientifically identified the deceased man and woman as 52-year-old Jennifer Lauren Galaway and 48-year-old David Dale Galaway. Cause of death for both individuals was still pending.
“At this time, this investigation is active and ongoing,” said Sheriff Authier. “We are not ruling out any outcome. However, the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the autopsy results.”
Due to the early stage of the investigation, no further details are being released at this time.
Three cats and two dogs located inside the RV at the scene were taken to the Parker County Animal Shelter for evaluation and safe keeping.
