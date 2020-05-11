Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death of two individuals discovered Sunday evening at a residence in the 300-block of RT Lane.
Sheriff’s Deputy and Public Information Officer Danie Huffman said deputies responded to a shots-fired call shortly before 9 p.m.
Deputies discovered a 60-year-old male and 56-year-old female, deceased on the ground near the home.
“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of these individuals,” Huffman said. “The address shows to have a prior history which is part of the active investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not release prior histories regarding active cases.”
The deaths were ruled a murder/suicide by gunshot wound, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff's office is not releasing the identity of the individuals.
Huffman added no further details about the case will be publicly released due to the ongoing investigation.
