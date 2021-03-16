The Parker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Cody Robert Hammersley, 34, of Weatherford, who was found lying in a creek bed on March 12.
Hammersley's body was located around 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest Parkway in Azle, according to the sheriff's office. The PCSO Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the investigation.
"At this time, we do not immediately suspect foul play," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. "Although the investigation is still in its early stage, our CID investigators are looking into every aspect of this case.
"The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, which is pending their autopsy results."
Authier thanked the Briar Reno Fire Department for their assistance at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.