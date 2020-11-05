An investigation into a suspected overdose of a 21-year-old male resulted in the seizure of several thousand dollars and a large amount of narcotics by the Parker County Special Crimes Unit this week.
The PCSCU was contacted by Parker County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Monday regarding the death, which occurred at a Parker County residence, according to a press release.
During a search of the deceased’s home, CID investigators located controlled substances, suspecting opiates may have been a contributing factor in the death of the victim. Investigators also searched the deceased’s cell phone, identifying the suspected narcotics distributor through electronic communication. Undercover SCU investigators made contact with the source and were able to identify a larger distribution source in Irving, according to the release.
Investigators conducted around-the-clock surveillance on the possible source in Irving and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3600 block of Block Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators seized 53.5 grams of MDMA tablets and rocks, 59 tablets of Percocet (Oxycodone) suspected to contain Fentanyl, 423 grams of marijuana, 116 grams of THC edibles, 205 tablets of suspected Aplrazolam (Xanax) tablets, 59 grams of cocaine, three grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms), along with Promethazine-Codeine (cough syrup), and five grams of an unknown powder substance suspected to be Alprazolam.
The total street value of narcotics seized at the residence was $14,840.
Investigators also seized $84,097 in U.S. currency, six cell phones and two handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen to the Dallas Police Department.
Investigators arrested Eissa Yanouri-Roa, 20, of Irving, for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Investigators also arrested Elissa Nicole Peterson, 20, of Irving, for possession of controlled substance. Yanouri-Roa was currently on bond out of Dallas County for a murder charge, occurring in March. Additional charges are pending lab testing and results. Further investigation of the case will be conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration investigators, who will continue the investigation into whether the controlled substances involved with the deceased person in Parker County attributed to the controlled substances seized in Irving.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said he was pleased with the investigation and the way it was conducted under a joint collaboration with Parker County Special Crimes Unit, Irving police and DEA investigators.
“We are sincerely thankful for the assistance of these agencies throughout this investigation,” Fowler said. “I am pleased that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the suspects, and we hope this case lays another brick in the path to possible prosecution in drug-related deaths in holding illegal narcotics distributors criminally responsible.”
