Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler is issuing a public service announcement after two individuals and an animal control officer were attacked by a feral cat that later tested positive for rabies.
On Dec. 24, a 21-year-old female was bitten by a feral adult male yellow tabby cat while attempting to interact with it in the 3400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 52 in Whitt.
Two days later, a 74-year-old male was attacked in his front yard by the same cat, and was bitten numerous times. The man was not attempting contact with the cat. A sheriff’s animal control officer was also attacked by the same cat at the scene, but was not injured.
The cat was seized and humanely euthanized.
Fowler, who is Parker County’s rabies control authority, immediately ordered rabies testing of the cat at the Texas State Department of Health in Austin. The test results returned positive for rabies.
Sheriff’s animal control officers are currently canvassing the area for any remaining feral cats.
Fowler urges all citizens to avoid any contact with wild and feral animals.
“Do not attempt to play with non-domesticated animals,” he said. “Do not feed them or give them water. Educate children about the dangers of interacting with wild animals for their safety.”
He added the bite victims have received medical treatment for their injuries.
“All residents should be aware of the signs of rabies and take precautions,” he said. “Seek immediate medical attention for all bites and scratches.”
Signs of rabies include:
• Aggressive behavior
• Lack of appetite
• Neurological issues, unbalanced
• Loss of sight
• Lethargy, weakness
• Difficulty breathing
• Excessive salivation
