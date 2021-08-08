A death investigation is underway following a welfare check in the Springtown area Saturday evening.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said concerned family members requested a welfare check of a female in the 6000 block of Midway Road.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence, finding an adult female deceased in the front yard. Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious in nature.
Sheriff Authier requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers which will be leading the investigation.
“This case is currently in its early stages.” said Sheriff Authier. “As more details become available, we will release further information.
