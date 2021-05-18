Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division and Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit investigators executed three warrants simultaneously Friday morning stemming from a theft investigation.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the warrants were executed in the 500 block of South Main Street in Springtown, the 100 block of Conway Lane in Azle and the 1000 block of Midway Drive in Springtown.
“Our investigators were seeking the recovery of stolen tools and auto parts,” Authier said. “They recovered an estimated $5,000 worth of stolen property and a burn barrel containing the license plate of one of the stolen trucks.”
Investigators also seized about one gram of methamphetamine at one of the residences.
The case originated May 2, where deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Land of Goshen Drive in Springtown at an oil field equipment company regarding the initial theft investigation.
A business representative reported a fence on the property was damaged, appearing as if a company vehicle had been driven through it.
Sheriff’s deputies reported a gate lock had been tampered with, the building had been forcibly opened and a company truck had damage consistent with being driven through a fence. Deputies also observed another company truck had been used to drag oil field equipment from the building during the commission of the theft.
Two additional company trucks, which had been stolen during the incident, were later located behind an abandoned building in the 3300 block of E. Highway 199 in Springtown. Authier said the suspects removed the rear bumper, battery and wheels from one of the trucks, and equipment from both toolboxes. Employees estimated the equipment for each truck valued at $30,000. Business employees reported the value of the stolen trucks totaled $108,742.
Authier said the investigation led investigators to the three addresses where the stolen property was recovered.
Sheriff Authier added the investigation is ongoing and several arrests are pending the outcome of the investigation.
