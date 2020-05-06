The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a public service announcement regarding scammers. Several new scams have been reported within the county recently.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said fake card readers have been discovered at three service stations located in northern Parker County. The fraudulent card readers were located inside gas pump actual card readers, making it difficult to detect. Once a person scans their cards, the reader stores the card information to be used later by identity thieves.
Victims reported after using their debit or credit cards, their account information was compromised and later used in south Texas for various amounts.
“An alternative crime deterrent is to purchase prepaid fuel cards,” Fowler said. “A fuel or gift card can be the difference between maintaining your identity and banking information or becoming a victim of identity theft. Sheriff’s investigators suggest citizens monitor their account activity regularly and report any suspicious activity. If we can track where the purchases were made early, surveillance video can help in identifying and tracking the suspects. Fraudulent online activity needs to be reported immediately.”
Fraudulent stimulus checks have been mailed to unsuspecting victims.
Fowler said incidents have been reported in the area and on social networks. To date, no offense reports have been made to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
“We hope to educate our citizens to know the difference between actual stimulus checks and fraudulent ones,” Fowler said.
The Internal Revenue Service is issuing the checks in the same manner as tax refunds.
“However you received your tax refund is how you should expect to receive your stimulus check,” Fowler said. “If you receive a separate check in the mail for an amount other than $1,200, or if you receive a notice seeking your information, you should be suspicious and verify it before making a deposit or releasing any account or personal information.”
Suspicious checks can be verified by calling the issuing bank located on the check. Actual stimulus checks will be issued only by the Internal Revenue Service and not by an independent banking institution.
Sheriff’s investigators said suspects are issuing the checks in amounts exceeding $1,200, accompanied by a letter claiming the IRS has mistakenly made the check over the correct amount. The letter also claims the victim should deposit the check and reimburse the suspect for the difference, or wait 12-weeks for the suspect to issue a “new check.”
A third type of scam was reported to Weatherford Police by a citizen who was contacted by a suspect claiming to be a Parker County Sheriff’s sergeant. The suspect told the victim she missed two court appearances and owed $3,000, or face arrest. The suspect offered a payment plan to the victim if she purchased several “Green Dot” gifts cards to make payments installments in $300 increments. The victim also reported the suspect claimed the money was to be applied to the “Department of Treasury.”
Fowler said this is a scam.
“The sheriff’s office does not contact anyone by phone seeking payment for missed court dates,” he said. “All court payments would be made to the courts and would not be directed to the Department of Treasury or any other institution. The best way to deter criminal and scam artists is to simply hang up. If you have any concerns, call the actual court, sheriff’s office or government agency to verify any possible discrepancies.”
