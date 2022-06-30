UPDATE: Suspect is in custody.
The Parker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked away from trustee detail Thursday morning in Precinct 2.
Darren Clark Boe, 33, was last seen around the Precinct 2 barn around 8:30 a.m. before reportedly walking away. He was in custody for a felony theft charge out of Hudson Oaks, with his home address listed in Grapevine, the sheriff's office said.
He is described as 6-feet-1 and weighs 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white Tshirt, orange overshirt, orange pants and tennis shoes.
Law enforcement believes he may still be in the area along FM 1885 and are conducting a thorough search of the area at this time.
If you see him, the sheriff's office encourages the public to not approach him but call 9-1-1.
