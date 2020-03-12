The Parker County Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in connection with several vehicle burglaries.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said seven vehicle burglaries were reported to have occurred overnight Tuesday in the Aledo area of Aspen Circle, Meadow Lane, Taos Loop Circle and Westgate Drive.
At least seven victims made reports of miscellaneous personal items, which were stolen from vehicles parked in residential neighborhoods in the Aledo area. A HiPoint 9mm handgun was also reportedly taken from a vehicle on Westgate Drive. A gray 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck bearing Virginia license plate #XGF6909, was reported as stolen the same evening from Meadow Lane.
Sheriff’s investigators believe the cases are related. Video evidence shows the same suspects traveling on foot from house-to-house, checking for unlocked vehicles as a white Ford F-150 crew cab truck and grey Ford four-door passenger car are noted slowly following the suspects. The suspect vehicles collided at an intersection of the neighborhood, leaving the truck with damage to the front passenger-side door.
“When the video surveillance camera footage is viewed, you can plainly see at least six suspects working together to commit these crimes,” Fowler said. “The suspects passed over all vehicles, which were locked. The best way to prevent possible burglaries is to lock your doors and remove all valuables from your vehicles.”
The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is working to identify the suspects.
Fowler is encouraging the public to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 817-594-8845, if you know the identities or locations of the suspects depicted in the videos.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Parker County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and conviction of the suspects involved.
