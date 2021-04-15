The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating persons(s) in connection with two dogs which were reported stolen from their home in the 1300 block of Brannon Bridge Circle in Millsap Saturday morning.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the dog’s owner told deputies that she let her dogs out for a short break and returned to find them missing from her fenced yard.
The dogs are described as a blond and white female Corgi with four white feet named Ila and a red male long-haired Dachshund with black ears named Bentley.
The owner stated the dogs have collars and she has placed a $1,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs.
Several Parker County Sheriff’s Animal Control officers responded to the area. An extensive search of the property and adjacent wooded areas was conducted without success.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845.
“When any animal goes missing, it pulls at our hearts,” Authier said. “But when you believe your animal has been stolen, it is a bit more painful. In cases like this, the theft is a state jail felony. We intend to file full charges on the individuals responsible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.