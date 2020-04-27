Parker County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the identity and location of the suspect(s) involved in a weekend homicide.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident occurred Friday evening around 6 p.m., in the 9700-block of West State Highway 199 in Poolville.
Witnesses reported the victim, identified as a 19-year-old male, was at his residence and briefly left the home to meet an unidentified person(s) at the street.
Sheriff’s investigators believe the victim was shot at the roadway.
The victim ran back to the residence and collapsed at the doorway, where family members and friends found him.
Family members and friends attempted to revive the victim by performing CPR until paramedics arrived on scene. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The suspect(s) are believed to be armed and dangerous. Fowler advises not to approach the suspects if they are known, but to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (817) 594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved. You may remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
