Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man in connection with property damage in the Aledo area July 3, in the 1200 block of Jenkins Lane.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspect is identified as a white male, 40 to 55 years old, who was last seen wearing a ball cap and jersey shirt. The suspect also wore work gloves and a headlamp around his neck. He was seen in security footage in a white pickup truck with a front bumper guard damaging the security gate.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or location is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.
You may also contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. You may remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.
You may also submit an anonymous tip to tip411 by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net under the tip411 link.
