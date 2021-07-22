Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division investigators are seeking the identity and location of suspects involved in the theft of a motor home valued at $150,000.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the theft occurred at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 15000 block of State Highway 377, in Fort Worth, Parker County, at the Wabash RV & Boat Storage facility.
Sheriff’s deputies obtained security footage of the suspects during the theft, where two men and the suspect’s vehicle were captured taking the recreational vehicle. One suspect is described as having brown hair in a “buzz” haircut, wearing sunglasses, blue shirt and black pants. The second suspect is described as wearing a ball cap with what appears to be a shaved head, wearing a white shirt and white shorts.
Both suspects were observed on the security footage entering the storage facility in a gray/silver Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 extended cab, leaving about 40 minutes later with the stolen motor home.
Sheriff Authier said anyone who can identify the suspects or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, tip411 or Parker County Crime Stoppers. You can submit tips anonymously to tip411 by logging into www.parkercountysheriff.net or through the tip411 App.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. You may remain anonymous when submitting information to tip411 or Crime Stoppers.
Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward. Submit tips online by logging onto www.pccs.tips or at http://www.parkercountycrimestoppers.com.
You may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers through the P3Tips App or by calling (817) 599-5555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.