The Parker County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday and seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine at a residence in the 4500 block of East State Highway 199 in northern Parker County.
According to a release from the PCSO, the search came following a four-month investigation and led to the arrests of James Loyd Covey, 52, and Tina Lynne Johnson, 51, both of Springtown. PCSOSCU investigators said their investigation began following an anonymous tip shortly after Covey was paroled from prison.
PCSOSCU investigators also seized paraphernalia consisting of packaging material and digital scales typically used in the distribution and sale of narcotics. Covey was charged with first-degree felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 over the amount of 4 grams but less than 200 grams. Johnson was charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 over the amount of 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Both suspects served prior prison sentences for unrelated narcotics charges. Covey is currently on parole, which is set to expire in 2024. Both suspects were issued blue warrants earlier Thursday and were booked in to Parker County Jail.
PCSOSCU investigators said the street value of methamphetamine seized at the residence was significant in that methamphetamine is sold on the streets for approximately $50 per gram, which is down from a decade ago, where it was valued at $100 per gram.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said both cases against the suspects will be filed with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution.
“We are exceedingly proud of our Special Crimes Unit investigators,” Fowler said. “We can always count on them for making our community a safer place.”
As of Thursday, Covey remained incarcerated without bond on the parole hold. Johnson also remains incarcerated on a $15,000 bond.
