The Parker Sheriff's Office issued a public service announcement Wednesday after receiving several complaints of a scam by phone.
Callers reported a male, claiming to be "Sgt. Bill King" and an employee of the sheriff's office, contacting residents by phone and telling them a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then asks the resident for money to be sent by various means in order to lift the "warrant" and threatens to arrest the resident if they do not send the money, according to a press release.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff's personnel will never contact the public seeking money in exchange for lifting warrants, and advised the public to be aware of scammers, hang up and report the incident to law enforcement.
